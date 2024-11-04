Braves Make Final Decision on Club Option for C Travis d'Arnaud: Report
The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Monday the Atlanta Braves planned to exercise their club option with designated hitter Marcell Ozuna. But they won't do the same with catcher Travis d'Arnaud.
The AJC's Justin Toscano confirmed Heyman's report Monday that the Braves exercised Ozuna's club option. But Toscano also reported that the Braves declined d'Arnaud's option.
He added that the Braves declined their club option on relief pitcher Luke Jackson as well.
Atlanta's decision not to bring back d'Arnaud is a bit surprising. He slashed .238/.302/.436 with 15 home runs, 48 RBI and 40 runs in 99 games.
d'Arnaud was a more critical part of the Atlanta lineup in 2024 than expected because fellow catcher Sean Murphy dealt with an oblique injury during the first two months of the season. When Murphy returned, he also struggled, leaving the door open for d'Arnaud to receive more than 300 at-bats.
But d'Arnaud will turn 36 years old in February. His club option for 2025 was worth $8 million, which is typically more than what MLB teams pay platoon catchers at his age.
Murphy will make $15 million during the 2025 season. Unless the Braves trade Murphy this offseason, then it was hard to justify investing another $8 million at catcher with d'Arnaud. And the Braves weren't going to deal Murphy with the plan of turning d'Arnaud into their everyday catcher.
After a disappointing 2024 season, Murphy might not be worth much on the trade market. He will be entering just the second campaign of a six-year contract in 2025.
But Murphy was an All-Star just a summer ago. The Braves best plan of action with the 29-year-old is to hope he rebounds with a strong and healthy 2025 season.
That doesn't mean the Braves won't add another catcher to push Murphy for the starting role. MLB.com's Mark Bowman argued that that catcher could still even be d'Arnaud. But it would have to be for a lot less than $8 million.
In five seasons with the Braves, d'Arnaud posted a .251 batting average with a .755 OPS, 60 home runs and 207 RBI in 384 games. During 2022, he made the National League All-Star team with a .268 average, 18 home runs, 60 RBI and 61 runs in 426 at-bats.
He also won the NL catcher Silver Slugger award with the Braves during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
In addition to d'Arnaud's option, the Braves declined Jackson's club option Monday. Jackson registered a 4.50 ERA with a 1.556 WHIP in 16 relief appearances for Atlanta after the trade deadline.
His club option was worth $7 million.