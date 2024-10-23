Braves Named Potential Team to Enter 'Bidding War' for Free Agent SS
After a disappointing season for 2023 All-Star Orlando Arcia, pundits and fans alike would like to see the Atlanta Braves add an upgrade at shortstop. How much money or trade capital the Braves might invest to do that waits to be seen.
But Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller argued the Braves could be among several teams interested in free agent shortstop Willy Adames, who could cost upwards of $200 million in free agency.
"Adames turned 29 in September, making him almost a full year younger than Xander Bogaerts was and a few months younger than Trea Turner was when both of those shortstops signed their 11-year contracts two winters ago," wrote Miller.
"If you want to sign a shortstop this winter who can hit 15 home runs—let alone 30 of them—on an annual basis for the next half-decade, it's Adames or bust.
"That scarcity might be the key to him getting an eight-year or nine-year deal worth $200 million or more if it turns into a bidding war among the Dodgers, Giants, Braves and Blue Jays."
Adames is reaching free agency at just the right time for his sake. He hit .251 with a .794 OPS, 32 home runs, 112 RBI and 93 runs during 2024.
Those counting stat totals were the best of Adames' career. His 2024 average and OPS were also his best marks in three years.
For a couple reasons, it will be interesting to see if the Braves are actually interested in entering a "bidding war" for Adames. For one, Atlanta has possible holes to address in its rotation with potential departures from Max Fried and Charlie Morton on the horizon.
The Braves could re-sign Fried, but if they did, would they also spend $200 million on a shortstop?
Two years ago, the Braves didn't open the wallet for Dansby Swanson, who was coming off a career year in 2022. Swanson signed a 7-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.
Retaining the local product shortstop would have been a popular move in the fan base regardless of the price. Swanson was also motivated to sign with Chicago for personal reasons. But clearly, the Braves weren't going to overpay for Swanson.
At the time, Swanson's market price was at its highest, just as Adames' is at the moment.
Adames may not be the answer for the Braves at shortstop, but few believe the organization should stick with Arcia as its everyday shortstop for another season. Arcia followed up his 2023 All-Star season with a .218/.271/.354 slash line in 2024.