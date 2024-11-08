Braves 'Expected to Make a Push' for Free Agency Splash at Shortstop
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand proposed the possibility of shortstop Willy Adames switching positions this offseason. That's not likely to happen, though, and even less likely to occur if the Atlanta Braves sign the 29-year-old.
And based on the rest of Feinsand's Nov. 7 report on Adames, Braves fans should consider Adames coming to Atlanta a distinct possibility.
"It would be surprising to see Adames move off shortstop, as he’s the clear-cut No. 1 free agent at the position this winter," Feinsand wrote. "Among the teams expected to make a push to sign him are the Dodgers, Braves, Red Sox and Giants, with most viewing Los Angeles as the odds-on favorite."
In Atlanta, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley are locked into long-term deals at second and third base, respectively. Those are the most likely positions Adames could move to this offseason.
But the Braves need more production at shortstop. So, that's where Adames would have to play if he comes to Atlanta.
Last season, the Braves didn't get much offensive production from shortstop despite the fact the team didn't suffer any singificant injuries at the position. Orlando Arcia, who was a 2023 National League All-Star, hit .218 with a .625 OPS in 551 at-bats during 2024.
He appeared in all but five games during the regular season, recording 41 extra-base hits, 46 RBI, 50 runs and 2 steals.
Adames would be a significant offensive upgrade. He hit .251 with a .794 OPS during 2024. In 161 games, Adames finished this past season with a career-high 32 home runs, 112 RBI and 93 runs.
Furthermore, he had a career-best 33 doubles, 21 stolen bases and 74 walks.
The 2024 campaign could prove to be a career year for Adames. That wouldn't be ideal for his free agent suitors, as the team which signs him will be paying him based on his 2024 production. Spotrac projected his market value to be about $152 million on a six-year contract this winter.
But Adames has posted an OPS above .750 in five of his seven MLB seasons. Arcia has never been above that mark in his nine-year career.
In 880 MLB games playing for the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays, Adames has slashed .248/.322/.444 with 150 home runs. He's also driven in 472 runs and scored 467 times in 3,227 at-bats.