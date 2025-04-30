Braves Make Bullpen Move With West Coast Trip Nearing End: Report
The Atlanta Braves officially parted ways with a right-handed pitcher just prior to first pitch Wednesday afternoon.
The Athletic's David O'Brien tweeted the Braves outrighted right-hander Zach Thompson to Triple-A Gwinnett. However, the pitcher elected free agency.
Atlanta's move with Thompson on Wednesday afternoon came two days after the team designated him for assignment.
Thompson appeared in two games for the Braves during the first half of April. On April 11, he pitched 1.1 innings versus the Tampa Bay Rays. Then on April 15, Thompson tossed 2.1 frames against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Both outings were scoreless but came in relief during 6-3 losses.
The Braves then optioned Thompson to Triple-A Gwinnett on April 16. Since then, he's been pitching in the minor leagues.
On Monday, the Braves designated Thompson for assignment when the organization needed room on its 40-man roster for Ian Anderson, who the team claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.
Thompson pitched well for the Braves in his two relief appearances. He didn't allow a hit and only one walk with three strikeouts in 3.2 innings.
But at Triple-A Gwinnett, Thompson registered a 6.23 ERA and 2.308 WHIP in two appearances. The right-hander allowed six runs, including three earned, and three walks in 4.1 frames.
Before this April, Thompson last pitched in the MLB with the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 2022 season. Thompson made his Major League debut with the Miami Marlins in 2021.
The right-hander was servicable in a spot starter and long reliever role with Miami four years ago. With the Marlins, he registered a 3.24 ERA and 1.213 WHIP in 75 innings.
But with the Pirates, Thompson was 3-10 with a 5.18 ERA in 29 appearances. Of those appearances, 22 of them were starts.
Thompson pitched the 2023 season in the Blue Jays minor league organization and spent the 2024 campaign sidelined because of surgery to repair a flexor tear.