Braves Bring Back World Series Champion Pitcher 1 Month After Trading Him
It seemed like it might be only a matter of time before right-handed pitcher Ian Anderson returned to the Atlanta Braves when the Los Angeles Angels on April 23. Anderson will officially make that return Monday.
The Braves announced Sunday it has claimed Anderson off waivers from the Angels.
MLB.com's Mark Bowman and The AJC's Justin Toscano reported Anderson will join the Braves in Denver for the team's three-game series versus the Colorado Rockies starting on Monday.
Bryce Elder is scheduled to start Monday's game. The Braves have yet to announce a starter for Tuesday's game while Chris Sale is set to start again for the series finale Wednesday.
Anderson could be a possibility to start Tuesday. Bowman, though, expects AJ Smith-Shawver to receive his next opportunity to start on Tuesday while Anderson provides long relief out of the bullpen.
Anderson spent 2025 Spring Training with the Braves, but Atlanta somewhat surprisingly elected to trade Anderson before the start of the regular season.
The Braves made that decision likely have Anderson didn't make the MLB Opening Day roster. Anderson was out of minor league options, so he was going to have to pass through waivers for the Braves to send him to Triple-A Gwinnett.
During Spring Training, Anderson posted a 2-2 record with a 2.25 ERA in 20 innings. Anderson allowed only a .119 batting average against, but he registered a 1.40 WHIP because he averaged one walk per inning.
Anderson didn't start any games for the Angels but made 11 relief appearances. The right-hander was highly ineffective, registering an 11.57 ERA and 2.571 WHIP in 9.1 innings.
Anderson struggled in a lot of areas with the Angels, including throwing strikes. He walked seven batters and gave up 17 hits, including two homers, in the 9.1 frames.
About half a decade ago, Anderson was a highly effective starter during the playoffs for the Braves. He went 4-0 with a 1.26 ERA in eight postseason starts for Atlanta from 2020-21.
During his last full regular season before injury issues in 2023 and 2024, Anderson went 10-6 with a 5.00 ERA and 1.513 WHIP in 111.2 innings during 2022.
The Braves drafted Anderson in the first round of the 2016 MLB amateur draft.