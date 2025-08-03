Brewers All-Star Rookie Pitcher Jacob Misiorowski Lands on 15-Day IL
Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski has landed on the 15-day injured list on Sunday just hours before he was scheduled to start vs. the Nationals. Misiorowski is dealing with a left tibia contusion, something he suffered when facing the Cubs last Monday in his most recent start.
Chicago's Seiya Suzuki hit a liner that hit Misiorowski's left shin. Although the rookie pitcher was able to stay in the rest of the game and log 80 pitches, his knee buckled during the game.
Misiorowski landing on the IL is retroactive to Thursday, meaning he will first be available on Friday, Aug. 15. It's expected for him to only miss two starts.
The rookie is having an incredible first season, especially after earning an All-Star bid last month. Through just seven starts, Misiorowoski has posted a 2.70 ERA and a 4-1 record. He has pitched 33.1 innings and has 47 strikeouts. He has only allowed 18 hits and 10 earned runs. Not too shabby for the beginning of his MLB career.
The Brewers called up Logan Henderson from Triple-A to start in Misiorowski's place on Sunday.