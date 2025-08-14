Restaurant’s Brewers Burger Giveaway Leads to Bedlam
1. The Brewers beat the Pirates on Wednesday, 12–5. It was Milwaukee’s 12th win a row. And it carried major significance.
A local diner, George Webb Restaurant, has had a standing offer since the 1940s: If the Brewers put together a 12-game winning streak, everyone gets a free burger. And Brewers fans were well aware of this on Wednesday.
According to the George Webb website, this has only happened twice. In 1987, the Brewers won 13 games in a row, leading to the restaurant shelling out 168,000 free hamburgers. In 2018, Milwaukee ran off 12 straight wins. This time, George Webb had to hand out 90,000 free burgers.
Given how quickly word spreads on social media these days, it’s hard to imagine just how many burgers George Webb will have to give away, but it appears the restaurant is preparing for absolute meat madness.
Given the crazy price inflation we’re experiencing, this promotion is going to cost George Webb a pretty penny.
Meanwhile, one patty-craving patron is not satisfied with having to wait for his free burger. He wanted it right away. And when he couldn’t get it right away, he did the only reasonable thing one could do: He called 911.
2. A brand-new SI Media With Jimmy Traina dropped this morning and it features a conversation with TNT’s Mike Golic Jr., who will be an analyst for Big 12 college football games this season.
Golic Jr. talks about going into a full-time role as an analyst after working just four games last year, the changing television landscape in college football and trying to keep up with which teams are in which conference.
In addition, Golic Jr. reveals the best and worst thing about doing a daily show with his father, what his reaction was to the end of Mike Golic Sr.’s longtime radio show Mike & Mike and how they navigate the world of gambling while doing a show for FanDuel.
Golic Jr. also talks about the role social media has played in his career and where he stands with social media today.
Following Golic Jr., Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY joins me for my weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, I talk about my day at a CBS NFL media event, Sal getting duped by a fake Odell Beckham Jr. retirement announcement, the circus of rumors surrounding Howard Stern and the future of his SiriusXM show, a terrible taxi cab incident and more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
3. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo gave us a vintage performance on Wednesday’s First Take when he lost his mind over the Mets going way over the top in celebrating Pete Alonso setting the team’s home run record.
4. If you’re a WWE fan, you know that Seth Rollins famously revealed a couple of weeks ago at SummerSlam that he had fooled the entire wrestling world by faking a knee injury for months.
With Rollins guest starring on Good Morning Football on Thursday, Kyle Brandt gave the WWE superstar a taste of his own medicine.
And Rollins wasn’t the only one fooled by Brandt.
5. You are now officially paying for NBC getting back in the NBA business.
6. If you missed it earlier this week, I dropped a bonus SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast episode with WWE undisputed champion Cody Rhodes.
The man known as “The American Nightmare” talks about his SummerSlam match against John Cena, how it felt winning the title for a second time, how banged-up he was after the match, the positive reaction to the match, a special moment he had with Cena and whether a heel turn for him at SummerSlam was ever in the cards.
In addition, Rhodes discusses a potential third WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns, whether he would want Roman’s schedule, how satisfied he was with his year as WWE champion, the Netflix series WWE: Unreal, and the WWE’s new deal with ESPN for PLEs.
Rhodes also talks about being a nice guy in real life, his one major beef with fans, hosting a new podcast, his comment about wanting to gain 100 pounds after he retires, moving into an acting career and much more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 75th birthday to former WWE champion Bob Backlund, who was so underrated as a heel.
