Brewers’ Dominant Run Now Includes Greatest Hot Streak in Franchise History
The Milwaukee Brewers continued to show their dominance in MLB this season after notching their league-leading 69th win on Tuesday night, this time winning over the Atlanta Braves 7-2. It was the team's fifth straight win.
With the win, the Brewers made franchise history by producing their best 60-game stretch throughout their existence. Milwaukee's posted a 44-16 record over the past 60 games—impressive.
To further emphasize the Brewers' dominance, this is also the fastest season in team history in which Milwaukee's reached 25 games over .500. It took them 113 games this year, while the previous record was 119 games during the 2021 season, per MLB's Adam McCalvy.
The franchise's longest winning streak was 13 games in a row completed back in 1987. Could the 2025 squad break another franchise record by stretching out this winning streaks? We'll see how they do.
The Brewers are definitely the team to beat in MLB right now. They hold a 3.5-game lead for the first overall spot in the majors ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays. Milwaukee is four games ahead of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central, too. The Brewers don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon either.