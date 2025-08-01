Brewers Manager Issues Concerning Injury Update on Jackson Chourio
When Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio hit the injured list with a right hamstring strain Friday, Brewers fans likely hoped for a quick absence.
That will seemingly not be the case, Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy told reporters Friday via Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.
"It won’t be anytime soon," Murphy said of Chourio's hypothetical return, which he noted could be more than a month from Friday. "It was diagnosed a little more severe than we initially thought but to what extent I’m not exactly sure. Nor are (the medical staff)."
Chourio, 21, has been exceptionally durable in his sophomore season; his 445 at-bats lead the National League. He's slashing .276/.311/.474 with 17 home runs and 67 RBIs for the first-place Brewers.
On Tuesday, he tripled in a 9–3 win over the Chicago Cubs—only to sustain the injury that has sidelined him.
In 2024, Chourio finished third in the NL Rookie of the Year voting after batting .275 with 21 home runs and 79 RBIs.