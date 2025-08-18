Brewers Pitcher's Grandma Had Such a Wholesome Gesture for Clubhouse
The Brewers' 7-0 win over the Cubs on Monday was made a little sweeter by a gesture from pitcher Quinn Priester's grandma, Judy Foley. As Milwaukee won the first of a five-game series against their division rival Chicago, they were greeted with homemade cookies from Foley.
Foley left the cookies with a note that read, "Oatmeal chocolate chip cookies (no nuts) for the Brew Crew. Enjoy!"
There is plenty of reason for the Brewers and Priester to celebrate with cookies these days. The Brewers have the best record in MLB, the largest division lead and are the hottest team in baseball. Priester, in his first season with Milwaukee, boasts an impressive 11-2 record, and has a 3.42 ERA and 100 strikeouts across 18 starts and 23 total appearances.
We'll see if Foley's cookies prove to be another sweet beacon of luck for the Brewers, who previously went on a win streak after manager Pat Murphy pulled a pancake out from his pocket on live TV. The Brewers are of course shooting for more than just another division title though. If they are able to keep up their current momentum, they could be celebrating the franchise's World Series title come November, an achievement that could certainly merit another round of grandma's cookies.