Brewers' Sausage Mascot Takes First Viral Spill of 2025 MLB Season

"Brat" the Bratwurst took a painful fall Thursday during Milwaukee's spring training game against Kansas City.
It's spring training for everyone.

While pitchers tinker with new offerings and hitters try to find their swings again, the Milwaukee Brewers' sausage mascots are also trying to get their legs under them. That was evident Thursday afternoon during the Brewers' 12–5 win over the Kansas City Royals at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

In the middle of an at-bat, "Brat"—one of Milwaukee's five iconic sausage mascots—took a tumble behind home plate. Brat tripped over his own feet and faceplanted into the wall.

Ouch.

According to his bio on the team website, Brat's ankles are a known issue at American Family Field.

"Another downfall to Brat's performance is his trick ankles," the bio reads. "The years of basketball he played in his native Germany have proven to be somewhat detrimental in many races. As long as those ankles hold out, Brat will give anyone a good run for their money."

Those ankles did not hold out Thursday afternoon. But Brat and the Brewers are certainly hoping he'll find a winning stride by the time Opening Day rolls around on March 27.

