Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Yankees Reportedly Could Sign Brewers $160 Million Star If Juan Soto Signs Elsewhere

The Milwaukee fan favorite is highly coveted this offseason

Nate Hagerty

Aug 13, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) smiles after a game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Aug 13, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) smiles after a game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers rarely complete blockbuster signings due to their lack of spending power, which sadly means parting ways with valuable assets.

For instance, before his contract expired, former Brewers homegrown-hurler-turned-ace Corbin Burnes was traded to the Baltimore Orioles last winter. Milwaukee likely wouldn't have been able to re-sign the Cy Young winner after the season ended, so he was dealt to maximize his value.

Unfortunately, Brewers fans will likely have to endure parting with another fan favorite this winter as the New York Yankees prepare for a heartbreaking Juan Soto backup plan.

"The Yankees remain hopeful about bringing Juan Soto back to the Bronx, but in the event that the slugger signs elsewhere, New York will have plenty of money to pivot to Plan B," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote Wednesday. "According to sources, one of the options being considered is Willy Adames, who is drawing interest from the Yankees."

Adames has batted .248 with 327 extra-base hits including 150 home runs, 472 RBIs and a.766 OPS throughout his seven-year career, during which he played for the Tampa Bay Rays and Brewers.

"If they sign Adames, the Yankees could also keep (Anthony) Volpe at shortstop, move (Jazz) Chisholm to second base and play Adames at third," Feinsand continued. "Adames’ preference is to remain at shortstop, a source said, but he’s open to moving positions for the right situation and the right deal."

With the Los Angeles Dodgers also linked to Adames this offseason, Milwaukee's possibility of retaining its superstar shortstop, who carries a steep $160 market value, according to MLB Trade Rumors, grows smaller.

Unfortunately, Milwaukee could lose another beloved player due to financial limitations. On the bright side, the Brewers have a robust player development system that should continue to produce star-caliber talent.

More MLB: Brewers' Willy Adames Predicted To Sign $177 Million Deal With AL East Rival

Published |Modified
Nate Hagerty
NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined "Milwaukee Brewers On SI" to expand his coverage beyond his work with “St. Louis Cardinals On SI.” Hagerty has been involved in baseball in some capacity since he was seven years old and began a career in sports journalism shortly after graduating from Bridgewater State in 2022. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Around MLB Feed