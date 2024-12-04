Yankees Reportedly Could Sign Brewers $160 Million Star If Juan Soto Signs Elsewhere
The Milwaukee Brewers rarely complete blockbuster signings due to their lack of spending power, which sadly means parting ways with valuable assets.
For instance, before his contract expired, former Brewers homegrown-hurler-turned-ace Corbin Burnes was traded to the Baltimore Orioles last winter. Milwaukee likely wouldn't have been able to re-sign the Cy Young winner after the season ended, so he was dealt to maximize his value.
Unfortunately, Brewers fans will likely have to endure parting with another fan favorite this winter as the New York Yankees prepare for a heartbreaking Juan Soto backup plan.
"The Yankees remain hopeful about bringing Juan Soto back to the Bronx, but in the event that the slugger signs elsewhere, New York will have plenty of money to pivot to Plan B," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote Wednesday. "According to sources, one of the options being considered is Willy Adames, who is drawing interest from the Yankees."
Adames has batted .248 with 327 extra-base hits including 150 home runs, 472 RBIs and a.766 OPS throughout his seven-year career, during which he played for the Tampa Bay Rays and Brewers.
"If they sign Adames, the Yankees could also keep (Anthony) Volpe at shortstop, move (Jazz) Chisholm to second base and play Adames at third," Feinsand continued. "Adames’ preference is to remain at shortstop, a source said, but he’s open to moving positions for the right situation and the right deal."
With the Los Angeles Dodgers also linked to Adames this offseason, Milwaukee's possibility of retaining its superstar shortstop, who carries a steep $160 market value, according to MLB Trade Rumors, grows smaller.
Unfortunately, Milwaukee could lose another beloved player due to financial limitations. On the bright side, the Brewers have a robust player development system that should continue to produce star-caliber talent.
More MLB: Brewers' Willy Adames Predicted To Sign $177 Million Deal With AL East Rival