Brewers Are Prime Landing Spot For Cubs Slugger Rumored To Be Available This Winter
The Milwaukee Brewers may be able to land a division rival Chicago Cubs' superstar in the upcoming offseason.
Although the Brewers are most likely worried about the rapidly approaching postseason, the front office may need to consider roster changes this winter. A recent report suggested that outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger may be looking to part ways with the Cubs, and Milwaukee should jump on that opportunity if presented.
"The 29-year-old can opt out of the final two seasons of his three-year, $80 million deal this winter, and despite less-than-stellar numbers this season, his age and track record could still make another run at the open market an appealing option," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Thursday morning. "With Pete Crow-Armstrong emerging as the future in center field for the Cubs and Michael Busch settling in at first base, letting Bellinger walk and spending that money elsewhere should be a no-brainer for the Cubs if he does decide to opt out."
Bellinger is hitting .267 with 38 extra-base hits including 15 home runs, 61 RBIs and a .749 OPS (109 OPS+) in 110 games this season.
Milwaukee already has a star-studded cast in the outfield consisting of Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio and Sal Frelick -- but first baseman Rhys Hoskins recently found himself in trade rumors which could free up first base for Bellinger.
Whether the 29-year-old opts out of his contract is still unknown, but if Bellinger does want out of Chicago the Brew Crew should be in hot pursuit -- the rest can sort itself out later.
