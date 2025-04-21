Brewers Could Trade For White Sox All-Star: 'Beef Up Their Rotation'
Are the Milwaukee Brewers going to trade for another starting pitcher this summer?
Entering Monday, the Brewers had won four out of their last five and owned a healthy 12-10 record despite three of their starting pitchers still out with injuries.
Brandon Woodruff, Aaron Civale, and Tobias Myers have all been rehabbing since the season began, although Myers is close to returning and may do so this week.
Milwauke’s injury-riddled staff makes them a likely buyer of starting pitching before July’s trade deadline, with all sorts of guys being floated as possible targets, ranging from Sandy Alcántara to Andrew Heaney.
Another name to monitor for the Brewers is Chicago White Sox left-hander Martín Pérez, an All-Star in 2022 and a World Series champion with the Texas Rangers in 2023.
Pérez is one of the 10 Major League players most likely to be traded before the deadline, according to a new report from Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly.
“Martín Pérez has never been overpowering, and that's especially been true in his early days with the White Sox, where his two most-used pitches have been an 85.3 mph cutter (36.1 percent) and an 81 mph changeup (30.5 percent),” Kelly wrote on Friday.
“Some guys just know how to pitch, and there's enough of a track record to believe Pérez can be a serviceable back-end starter for a contender down the stretch.”
“No one is suggesting that the White Sox are going to get a franchise-altering return for the 34-year-old lefty. But it feels safe to assume the White Sox are going to be sellers, and that someone who is on the fringes of the postseason race will try to beef up their rotation by adding Pérez via trade.”
“Beef up their rotation,” as Kelly says, is something the Brewers should consider.
Whether or not Pérez’s current injury status will scare Milwaukee away from pursuing the left-hander is something to keep an eye on, however.
Pérez headed to the 15-day Injured List with left elbow inflammation after exiting Saturday’s game versus the Boston Red Sox after 51 pitches.
If the Brewers are interested in Pérez, you can bet they’ll wait until he returns from the IL and shows that the inflammation isn’t a serious problem.
Pérez is now 1-1 on the season with a 3.15 ERA and 18 strikeouts in four starts (20 innings pitched).
Milwaukee was set to begin a four-game series on Monday versus the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
