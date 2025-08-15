Brewers Disrespect Continues Despite Storybook Season
The Milwaukee Brewers are firing on all cylinders, boasting a league-leading 76 wins on pace to a third straight National League Central Championship -- but they are still being disrespected in the media.
The Brewers seemingly check all the boxes for a championship contender, a lineup that finds success night in and night out, a savvy manager in Pat Murphy and most importantly a highly talented pitching staff.
However, a recent ranking of the best postseason rotations was released and the list shockingly placed the Brewers unbelievably low, and even had clubs with statistically worse rotations ahead of the Brew Crew.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter compiled a 17-team list in which Milwaukee's rotation came in at No. 8, despite the team having a combined starting pitcher ERA of 3.36, the second-best in all of Major League Baseball -- only behind the Texas Rangers with a 3.31.
The Seattle Mariners were awarded the No. 1 spot (3.87 ERA), Philadelphia Phillies at No. 2 (3.43), Los Angeles Dodgers at No. 3 (4.13), Rangers at No. 4, Toronto Blue Jays at No. 5 (4.34), Cincinnati Red at No. 6 (3.73) and Detroit Tigers came in at No. 7 (3.67).
Of course, starting pitching staffs shouldn't solely be measured by combined ERA, as other factors should be taken into consideration. The controversy comes from how low Milwaukee is ranked among other contenders despite having one of the best rotations in all of MLB.
What will the Brewers starting rotation look like in the postseason?
When October comes around, Milwaukee's starters will likely be a mix of right-handers Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff, Jacob Misiorowski, Quinn Priester, and left-hander Jose Quintana -- although none are favorites to win the NL Cy Young award, the Brewers have formed a tandem on the mound.
The Brew Crew is admittedly lacking left-handed starting pitchers for the postseason, but the team has done just fine with who they've been working with.
The next roughly month and a half will certainly be telling on just how deep Milwaukee can make it in October. Misiorowski will be coming off the injured list in due time, and the postseason race will be heating up across the league.
Only time will tell how the team's rotation performs in the postseason, but as things currently stand, it's hard to believe that the club will falter at the hands of their starting pitchers -- barring some form of unforeseen circumstance.
