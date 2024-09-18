Brewers Face Legal Obstacle With Rising Star As Club Approaches NL Central Title
The Milwaukee Brewers are on the verge of clinching back-to-back National League Central titles despite being expected to have a down year this season.
With 11 games left to play on the season, the Brewers can surpass their 92-win season last year and seal their division by a long shot.
The Brewers could clinch the NL Central Wednesday night but before Milwaukee celebrates their outstanding achievement, they must first figure out how they'll handle a rising star's legal predicament.
"You see, (Jackson) Chourio just happens to be 20 years old," USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote Tuesday when discussing how the young Brewers slugger is below the legal drinking age. "He doesn’t turn 21 for another six months. Even in the beer-loving, beer-consuming, beer-guzzling tradition of Milwaukee, they must abide by the same laws as every other city in America."
Milwaukee has a magic number of one, so if the Chicago Cubs lose Wednesday afternoon to the Oakland Athletics, the Brewers will clinch the NL Central for a second straight year.
"Says Willy Adames, 29: 'I know what we could do,'" as transcribed by Nightengale. "'We’re going to get him some apple juice. We’ll have a champagne shower. And he’s going to get an apple juice shower. We can’t get him into trouble.'"
The NL Rookie of the Year candidate recently became the youngest player to record 20 home runs and stolen bases in a single season.
Without Chourio in the lineup, the Brewers likely wouldn't have been so successful this season. Despite the phenom being an integral piece of this year's soon-to-be NL Central champs' roster, he'll have to wait until next Sept. to celebrate a playoff berth with champagne and beer.
