Brewers Fan Favorite Projected To Land $300 Million-Plus Mega Contract
The Milwaukee Brewers have made the playoffs in six out of their nine previous seasons despite having one of the league's smallest markets.
However, having such a small market has its downsides, such as lacking the spending power to retain homegrown superstars -- Brewers 2016 fourth-round draft pick Corbin Burnes turned $210 million Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher, for example.
Although Milwaukee isn't worried about the future, another homegrown star could break Brewers fans' hearts someday if his expensive projected market value comes to fruition.
"There's plenty of time for (Jackson) Chourio to figure out how to take a walk between now and the 2033 season, which is how long the Brewers control him after he signed an eight-year, $82 million deal last season with a pair of club options," ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Tuesday morning after suggesting Chourio could eventually land a $300 million contract. "Chourio starred as a 20-year-old rookie and would hit free agency at 30, and even though he'll be older than (James) Wood or (Wyatt) Langford, he's capable enough to be worthy of standing alongside them in the $300 million club."
Chourio has batted .270 with 73 extra-base hits including 27 home runs, 103 RBIs, 41 stolen bases and a .778 OPS in 183 games played across two seasons for the Brewers.
The 21-year-old became the youngest player in Major League Baseball history to log 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a single season during his rookie campaign with Milwaukee in 2024.
If Chourio finishes his contract with the Brewers when it expires after the 2033 season ends, he'll likely seek a long-term mega-deal, depending on his overall performance and how the market develops.
Considering Milwaukee moved on from superstar shortstop Willy Adames, who signed a seven-year, $182 million deal with the San Francisco Giants over the offseason, it's challenging to picture the Brewers retaining Chourio for over $300 million.
