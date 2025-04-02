Brewers Fan Favorite Could Join Elite Company In 2025 With Pair Of Former MVPs
A young Milwaukee Brewers star has the potential to join elite company this season if he can continue where he left off in 2024 as one of the league's top rising stars.
The Brewers are off to a slow start this season but with the help of one of their most valuable former top prospects, they should have no issues making a run for their third straight National League Central title.
After showcasing an impressive rookie campaign last season, a Milwaukee fan favorite is poised to reintroduce himself to the league's record books with another prolific performance in 2025.
"Season prediction: Chourio becomes the youngest All-Star in Brewers history and just the third player to achieve a 30/30 season before turning 22 (joining Mike Trout and Ronald Acuña Jr.)," ESPN's David Schoenfield wrote Wednesday after listing Chourio as the 28th top player in 2025.
After becoming the youngest player in Major League Baseball history to record 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a single season last year, Chourio has the chance to further solidify himself as a legitimate rising superstar.
Trout, a three-time American League MVP and Acuña Jr., the 2023 NL MVP, are two of baseball's most prolific hitters -- when they're not missing significant portions of their seasons on the injured list.
To join Trout and Acuña Jr as the third youngest player to record 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a single season would be monumental for Chourio, who appears to be the face of the future for the Brewers franchise.
Chourio is bound to Milwaukee through 2031 but has $25 million club options for the following two seasons. If the 21-year-old phenom lives up to expectations, it's hard to imagine the Brewers moving on from him several years from now.
