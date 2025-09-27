Brewers' Updated Magic Number: Phillies Pushing Back For No. 1 Seed
The Milwaukee Brewers are so close to locking up the No. 1 overall seed in the National League playoffs, but they haven't quite gotten over the hump yet.
Milwaukee's only competition for the top seed in the National League is the Philadelphia Phillies at this point. The Brewers have a 96-64 record whereas the Phillies have a 95-65 record. With another win by the Brewers, or a loss by the Phillies, Milwaukee will lock up the No. 1 seed and homefield advantage throughout the National League playoffs. A win -- and locking up the No. 1 seed -- would also make the Brewers' National League Division Series opponent be either the Chicago Cubs or the San Diego Padres.
Brewers' Magic Number Is Set At One
While this is the case, neither of those scenarios took place on Friday. The Brewers faced off against the Cincinnati Reds and fell, 3-1. The first time the Brewers lost a game that Quinn Priester pitched since May 24th, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"For the first time since May 24, the Brewers lost a game in which Quinn Priester pitched. It ends a stretch of 16 starts and three long relief outings that ended with Milwaukee victories," McCalvy said.
On the flip side, the Phillies beat the Minnesota Twins, 3-1. Milwaukee has the tiebreaker over the Phillies. The only way the Brewers don't earn the No. 1 seed in the National League is if they were to get swept by Philadelphia and the Phillies sweep the Twins. So, the Brewers still have the inside track to the top spot, but Philadelphia is making it difficult.
The Phillies are two wins away, and the Brewers are two losses away from swapping spots. Right now, the No. 2 seed would face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Reds in the NLDS. So, essentially, these next two games are the difference between likely facing the reigning World Series champion Dodgers in the NLDS, or getting an arguably easier path to the National League Championship Series.
