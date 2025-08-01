Brewers Heartbreak: Jackson Chourio Won’t Return As Expected
The Milwaukee Brewers are missing outfielder Jackson Chourio right now due to a hamstring strain
It was shared during the week that the Brewers were hoping to avoid an Injured List stint. Chourio last played on July 29th and felt a tweak in his hamstring while attempting to run to third base on a triple.
Chourio spoke about the injury after the game with optimism.
"My leg is a touch tight, but I feel good," Chourio said. "It felt more like a little tickle at first. The more I kept going, I was just hoping to get to third base there. Once I got there, more than anything, it felt like a cramp."
While this is the case, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared on social media on Thursday that the team is going to be cautious with Chourio and that could lead to an Injured List stint.
"Sounds like Jackson Chourio may very well wind up on the injured list. GM Matt Arnold says the Brewers are 'gonna be cautious there' and it might be 'a little longer than we anticipated.' Brandon Lockridge is joining the team in DC," Hogg shared.
MLB.com's Adam McCalvy also noted that Chourio is "expected" to land on the Injured List.
"Jackson Chourio is expected to land on the injured list with his hamstring strain so Brandon Lockridge would join the big league team in Washington D.C., per Matt Arnold," McCalvy said.
If the Brewers make the news official, hopefully it's a minimum stay.
