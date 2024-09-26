Brewers Make Pair Of Roster Moves, Shake Up Pitching Staff Ahead Of Postseason
The Milwaukee Brewers are set to play in the Wild Card Series next week, but their postseason roster is still somewhat up in the air.
The Brewers' pitching staff has changed mightily throughout the 2024 campaign, and that appears to still be the case with only four games left in the regular season. As the club gears up for the final series of the regular season against the New York Mets, Milwaukee slightly tweaked their bullpen.
"Right-handed pitcher Nick Mears reinstated from the 15-day injured list," the Brewers announced on social media Thursday morning. "Righ-handed pitcher Kevin Herget optioned to Triple-A Nashville."
Mears has a 5.79 ERA with a 73-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .270 batting average against and a 1.48 WHIP in 56 innings across 52 games this season for the Colorado Rockies and Brewers.
Herget has a 1.49 ERA with a 9-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .150 batting average against, and a 0.79 WHIP in 11 1/3 innings across seven games this season.
Although on paper, Herget appears to be miles ahead of Mears in albeit a smaller sample size, the exchange makes sense.
Milwaukee recently announced that the club would like to give Mears a few more innings in the majors before the postseason so they can make final decisions on the roster.
The next four games are also irrelevant, with the Brewers locked in to play in the WCS beginning Oct. 1.
