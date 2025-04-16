Brewers Might Surprisingly Trade For Astros' 2-Time All-Star This Summer
Despite having a decimated pitching staff, the Milwaukee Brewers have somehow stayed afloat with a 9-9 record to start the season.
But how long can the Brewers hang on?
Things are beginning to look sunnier for Milwaukee’s rotation. New acquisition Quinn Priester from the Boston Red Sox pitched magnificently on Tuesday night, making the Brewers’ front office look like a collection of geniuses.
Tobias Myers and Brandon Woodruff are reportedly close to returning. Aaron Civale will presumably follow.
Freddy Peralta has been ace-worthy, and Jose Quintana is healthy again and set to make his second start of the season on Wednesday at American Family Field.
Even so, Milwaukee’s rotation figures to be a fragile entity with a lot of questions. Who knows how effective Woodruff will be? Is Priester for real?
Winning the National League Central division this year might be a Herculean task. Every team except the Pittsburgh Pirates is looking dangerous so far. If the Brewers want to bring home another divisional pennant (their third in a row and fourth in five years), they’ll probably have to be aggressive on the trade market, particularly when it comes to bolstering the rotation.
As such, Milwaukee’s brass should keep an eye on what happens with the Houston Astros in the coming months. If the ‘stros start stacking losses, Framber Valdez might be up for sale.
The two-time All-Star southpaw and World Series champion is on an expiring contract, making him a potential trade chip.
The Brewers aren’t traditionally big-spenders, but if they’re willing to make an exception in 2025 to stay in the divisional race, Valdez could be a key acquisition.
The Astros entered Wednesday with an 8-9 record and look like the third or fourth fiddle in the American League West so far. If the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels surge ahead of Houston between now and July, Valdez could become available.
