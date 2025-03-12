Brewers Predicted Accomplish Something That's Never Been Done In Franchise History
The Milwaukee Brewers have won the National League Central title two seasons in a row but the odds are stacked against them in 2025 after a challenging offseason.
The Brewers lost several key stars this winter, such as superstar shortstop Willy Adames and closer Devin Williams. To make matters worse for Milwaukee, the National League Central-rival Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds significantly bolstered their rosters.
Despite the division foes upgrading their rosters this offseason, the Brewers are still being seen as favorites to win the NL Central for a third consecutive year.
"The Cubs are the popular pick here, and for understandable reasons: They did trade for Kyle Tucker, after all," MLB.com's Will Leitch wrote Wednesday afternoon when predicting who'll win each division this upcoming season. "But their moves after that -- and their non-moves, most notably their inability to sign (Alex) Bregman -- didn’t exactly give them the look of a team that will do everything possible to take advantage of their one guaranteed season with an MVP-caliber player in their lineup."
Milwaukee has never won three consecutive division titles since transitioning from the Seattle Pilots in 1970. The Brewers current streak of two-straight NL Central crowns is their longest -- even since before switching from the American League to the NL in 1998.
"That’s enough for me to default to this: When in doubt, trust the Brewers," Leitch continued. "They’re essentially the (Tampa Bay) Rays of this division, usually more than the sum of their parts, usually finding a way. And this division isn’t nearly as tough as the AL East often is. Plus, the Brewers have a young, emerging superstar in Jackson Chourio."
With Chourio helping lead the way this upcoming season, Milwaukee should be prepared to reclaim its throne at the top of the NL Central.
Considering that many disregarded the Brewers the past couple of seasons due to their inability to spend big during free agency, it shouldn't come as a surprise if they win their division for a third straight year in 2025.
