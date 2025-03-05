Brewers Predicted To Lose NL Central Throne In 2025 Amid Mediocre Offseason
The small-market Milwaukee Brewers have endured a difficult offseason, during which fan favorites Willy Adames and Devin Williams joined other teams.
Although Adames's signing with a bigger market club and Williams's being traded were expected this winter, Brewers general manager Matt Arnold could've done more to compensate for the losses.
Despite being in the league's weakest division, the Brewers are no longer considered the front-runner to win the National League Central title this upcoming season.
"Storyline to watch: The comeback attempts of outfielder Christian Yelich, who is trying to return from back surgery, and former ace Brandon Woodruff, who is attempting to make it back from shoulder surgery," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Wednesday when outlining his predictions for the 2025 season. "They’ll be key to whether the Brewers finish anywhere from first to third place. Season prediction: Third place."
The most significant move Arnold and the Brewers' front office made this winter was landing left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes and budding prospect Caleb Durbin in the trade with the New York Yankees for two-time Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year Williams.
Losing Williams in the back of the bullpen will undoubtedly be felt, as will not having superstar shortstop Adames in the heart of the lineup.
To make matters worse for Milwaukee's chances of threepeating the NL Central title in 2025, the division foe Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds made bold moves this offseason to dethrone the Brewers.
The Cubs landed three-time All-Star Kyle Tucker in a trade with the Houston Astros and have a rising star who could win NL Rookie of the Year this season, third baseman Matt Shaw.
As for the Reds, they hired three-time Manager of the Year Terry Francona and made several moves to bolster their big-league roster, such as trading for right-handed pitcher Brady Singer from the Kansas City Royals and infielder Gavin Lux from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Finishing at the top of the NL Central for a third consecutive season has never been done by the Brewers. Can they defy the odds for one more season and make franchise history in 2025?
