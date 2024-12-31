Brewers Predicted To Cut Ties With $188 Million All-Star In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers will enter the 2025 Major League Baseball season with a good chance of repeating as National League Central champions.
Milwaukee won 93 games in 2024 and has most of its core still together heading into 2025. The Brewers have lost some key pieces in Willy Adames and Devin Williams, but have had some intriguing pickups as well.
Another way the Brewers will be in good shape in 2025 is the fact that Christian Yelich is expected to be ready for Opening Day after missing a lot of time in 2024. The Brewers are losing some offense in Adames, but a fully healthy season from Yelich would help fill that hole.
The division is vulnerable and there's no reason why the Brewers shouldn't be able to finish at or near the top of it. If the season doesn't start strongly, could changes be coming? FanSided's Brian Sampson made a list of five players predicted to leave the team in 2025 and had Yelich on his list.
"Christian Yelich has been the face of the Brewers since his arrival in 2018, but his career trajectory has eerily mirrored that of former franchise icon Ryan Braun," Sampson said. "Yelich soared to the top of the league with his NL MVP-winning season in 2018, a year after Milwaukee acquired him in a blockbuster trade. The following season, he was on pace for back-to-back MVP awards before a freak injury ended his campaign and derailed his career trajectory...
"Trading Yelich would be a bittersweet decision, but it’s one the Brewers may have to consider. With a no-trade clause in place, Yelich would need to approve any deal. However, the Brewers could find a suitor willing to let him play more in the outfield, potentially enticing him to waive his clause. Moving Yelich would mark the end of an era, but it could also be the start of a new one."
This is just a prediction, but it's not too shocking. He signed a massive seven-year, $188 million deal and is under contract for the next four seasons. That could extend into 2029 with a mutual option for that season.
If Milwaukee continues to be near the top of the division, they shouldn't consider a deal like this. If things don't go as planned, maybe this prediction could come into play.
