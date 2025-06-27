Brewers Predicted To Land Diamondbacks Slugger In Midseason Blockbuster
We all should have expected the Milwaukee Brewers to be this good, because they simply always are.
After getting off to a 25-28 start, the Brewers have gone 20-8 in the last month. They'd be in the playoffs if October began today, and they only trail the Chicago Cubs, one of the darlings of the first half, by three games for the division lead.
If the Brewers are missing anything, it's one big bat. Specifically, subbing that bat in at third base in place of rookie Caleb Durbin could make a world of difference.
One baseball writer foresees the Brewers doing exactly that.
On Frriday, Sports Illustrated's own Nick Selbe predicted that Milwaukee would acquire Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who will likely be an All-Star for the second time in his career, in a deadline blockbuster.
"Suárez is a streaky power hitter who’s had a terrific first half—the 33-year-old leads the NL in RBIs and is on pace to top his previous career high of 49 home run," Selbe wrote. "He also recently hit the 300th home run of his career and will likely be the best bat moved before the deadline.
"D-Backs GM Mike Hazen has thus far indicated an unwillingness to sell, but top prospect Jordan Lawlar is waiting in the wings, Suárez is a pending free agent and Arizona may not have the pitching to keep up in the playoff race following season-ending injuries to ace Corbin Burnes and closers Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk."
Suárez, 33, has an .892 OPS and 25 home runs through 78 games. He'd instantly be the Brewers' most productive hitter if he kept that up after a change of scenery, and he'd lengthen the lineup around the nucleus of Jackson Chourio, William Contreras, Christian Yelich, and Rhys Hoskins.
The Brewers have made some questionable deadline deals in the past, but since the Josh Hader fiasco in 2021, they've been more intentional about upgrading their roster. This is the season to prove they'll go all-in when the opportunity arises.
