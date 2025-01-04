Brewers Should Have Eyes On Ex-Mets $26 Million Starter
The Milwaukee Brewers already have added one piece to the starting rotation but should be looking to make at least one more move.
Adding Nestor Cortes to the rotation was a great move by the Brewers. The Brewers traded Devin Williams away a year before free agency and added a starter who can help the team win the division again. If the Brewers want to win the division again, though, it wouldn't hurt to add one more piece.
That's where former New York Mets starter José Quintana could come into play. He had a two-year, $26 million deal with the Mets but now is a free agent. He is a big reason why the Mets were able to surprise some people last year.
New York didn't have high expectations but made a deep playoff run even with injuries piling up throughout the team. Quintana had a 3.75 ERA across 31 starts and was a dependable piece for the Mets.
The Brewers are a team that can be very good in 2025 and adding a consistent hurler like Quintana would just make things easier. The National League Central is vulnerable. Any of the teams in the division currently have a shot at the top spot. If the Brewers could land an affordable starter like Quintana, it could be enough to take the club over the top.
Milwaukee hasn't made any big investments this offseason but has been strategic. Adding Quintana could be a similar type of move.
More MLB: Brewers Predicted To Make Noise In 2025 Despite Quiet Offseason