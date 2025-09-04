Brewers Slugger Already Generating Free Agency Buzz
The Milwaukee Brewers are fortunate to be fully covered at first base right now.
Rhys Hoskins impressed throughout the 2025 season in what has been a bounce-back year for the 32-year-old another year removed from his injury that kept him out of the 2023 MLB season. Hoskins has played 82 games and is slashing .242/.340/.428 with 12 home runs, 42 RBIs, two stolen bases, 12 doubles, and 30 runs scored.
Hoskins hasn't played in a big league game since July 5th, though. Fortunately, the Brewers have had Andrew Vaughn at first base with Hoskins out after being acquired from the. Chicago White Sox in the Aaron Civale trade.
Now, Hoskins is on a minor league rehab assignment and is closing in on a return, although the Brewers recently acknowledged that they aren't sure how all of the pieces fit at this time.
"There isn't a target date," manager Pat Murphy said. "We just feel like with our roster the way it is right now, he's a first baseman and a DH. We have both of those positions right now, and we have the opposite-handed, the left-handed hitter for pinch-hit situations. So, to thread the needle, we still feel like we need a little more time. With Jackson Chourio's health and the youth on the infield, we need a little more time to see how that's all going to fall. The 9th is his last day (on the rehab assignment."
It's an interesting predicament for the veteran slugger as well because he has a mutual option in his deal for the 2026 season that surely will be turned down leading him to free agency. ESPN's Jeff Passan mentioned Hoskins among the free agent infielders who could be in for the "most fruitful winters."
What will Rhys Hoskins do this winter?
"No. 9. Which other infielders will have the most fruitful winters? For all the consternation about what second baseman Gleyber Torres was and wasn't with the New York Yankees, what he has been with the Tigers is a completely different version," Passan said. "There were signs of this kind of player in 2020, but the season was truncated, and never again, until now, has he shown such elite plate discipline...
"Others who play on the dirt worth monitoring: Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins, Cubs super-utility man Willi Castro and one more, who has one of the most fascinating free agent cases in years."
Hoskins looked really good before going down to the point where his name was also floated in trade rumors after Vaughn was acquired. But, his injury squashed that noise.
