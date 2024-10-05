Brewers Surprisingly Urged To Sign Mets Four-Time All-Star Slugger
As the Milwaukee Brewers recover from the emotional distress of their loss to the New York Mets in the Wild Card Series, there may be only one way to get revenge.
The Brewers led the Mets 2-0 in the top of the ninth inning of the deciding Game 3 on Thursday, but that all changed when Pete Alonso launched a three-run home run off closer Devin Williams. The Mets went on to win 4-2, sending Milwaukee packing in the first round for the fourth time in six years.
Playoff losses are always tough to swallow, but this Brewers loss was among the most painful in franchise history. One way to soften the blow, however, would be to strike back at the Mets by taking something away from them in free agency.
Though it would be costly, lifetime Mets star Alonso could be a good fit as the Brewers' future first baseman. FanSided's Zachary Pressnell named Alonso as a free agent the Brewers "need" to sign if they want to contend for a World Series in 2025.
"The issue could be the Brewers paying the money for Alonso, but if they want to compete for a World Series, they will need to pay the big money for the big players," Pressnell said. "He would fill the club's biggest need as a power bat that can basically guarantee somewhere between 35 and 45 home runs per season."
Alonso, 29, is undoubtedly one of the game's great power hitters, blasting a National League-leading 226 home runs since the start of 2019. But given that he hit the biggest home run of his career to knock the Brewers out of the playoffs on Thursday, could Milwaukee fans pull a fast enough 180 to root for the so-called "Polar Bear?"
The other confounding part of a possible Alonso signing would be that any money spent on the Mets slugger could be used instead on an extension for superstar shortstop Willy Adames, who was the heart and soul of this Milwaukee team for three-and-a-half years.
Is there any world in which the Brewers could sign both? Maybe, but it's likely not a world where Mark Attanasio still owns the franchise. Attanasio seemingly confessed that he expected to be outbid for Adames earlier this week, so imagining the Brewers could sign two nine-figure stars seems a bit too ambitious.
Though MLB is a "never say never" sort of league, bringing in Alonso does seem a little far-fetched for these Brewers. But there's always room for a free agency surprise in any exciting offseason.
