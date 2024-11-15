Brewers Urged To Reunite With $1.75 Million Hurler In Free Agency
The Milwaukee Brewers are a team that should be all over the free agent market but likely won't be.
Milwaukee won 93 games in 2024 and has plenty of talent. But the Brewers could lose some important pieces this offseason. Star shortstop Willy Adames seems to be on his way out of town. There have been rumors that Devin Williams could be traded despite being one of the best relievers in baseball.
The Brewers should be maximizing its current window and look to add. They may not spend heavily, but they should be active. The Brewers have some other free agents who will be cheaper and could be worth reuniting with. Because of this, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand urged the club to re-sign veteran hurler Joe Ross.
"Milwaukee is unlikely to spend enough to bring back Willy Adames or Frankie Montas, but Ross pitched well out of the bullpen over the final two months of the season, posting a 1.67 ERA in 15 appearances (27 innings)," Feinsand said.
A move like this would make sense. Ross appeared in 25 games last year for the Brewers and had a 3.77 overall ERA. He made 10 starts and appeared out of the bullpen 15 times. He's someone who clearly could do either role which would give the Brewers more flexibility.
Ross made just $1.75 million in 2024 so he clearly won't cost that much. The Brewers certainly should bring him back as Feinsand noted.
