Brewers' Willy Adames Gets Blunt On Potentially Returning To Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers will be hoping the club can retain superstar shortstop Willy Adames, but does he want to stay?
The Brewers are self-aware that the organization doesn't have as deep of pockets as some of the heavy hitters such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets.
The Brew Crew's owner Mark Attanasio spoke on the club's modest spending and how it could negatively impact their ability to keep Adames in Milwaukee, to which the 29-year-old had an insightful response.
"I'm willing to stay here for less money, let's say, but I just want to be fair for what I deserve in my career and whatever I've done," Adames said, as transcribed by The Athletic's Katie Woo on Monday. "We just have to wait and see where we're at. You never know what is going to happen and you never know who is going to be willing to make that commitment with me for a long time."
Adames hit .251 with 55 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS (118 OPS+) in 161 games this season.
Ultimately, the shortstop's comments are encouraging for a Brewers fan. The 2024 Silver Slugger finalist has long been expected to leave Milwaukee due to a large paycheck headed his way, but keeping the Brewers in consideration is the best news possible.
Time will tell where Adames ends up, and his decision will likely be one of the larger storylines of Major League Baseball's offseason.
