Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers' Willy Adames Gets Blunt On Potentially Returning To Milwaukee

The shortstop is one of the most sought-after free agents on the market

Stephen Mottram

Oct 2, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) warms up before game two of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs against the New York Mets at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) warms up before game two of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs against the New York Mets at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers will be hoping the club can retain superstar shortstop Willy Adames, but does he want to stay?

The Brewers are self-aware that the organization doesn't have as deep of pockets as some of the heavy hitters such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets.

The Brew Crew's owner Mark Attanasio spoke on the club's modest spending and how it could negatively impact their ability to keep Adames in Milwaukee, to which the 29-year-old had an insightful response.

"I'm willing to stay here for less money, let's say, but I just want to be fair for what I deserve in my career and whatever I've done," Adames said, as transcribed by The Athletic's Katie Woo on Monday. "We just have to wait and see where we're at. You never know what is going to happen and you never know who is going to be willing to make that commitment with me for a long time."

Adames hit .251 with 55 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS (118 OPS+) in 161 games this season.

Ultimately, the shortstop's comments are encouraging for a Brewers fan. The 2024 Silver Slugger finalist has long been expected to leave Milwaukee due to a large paycheck headed his way, but keeping the Brewers in consideration is the best news possible.

Time will tell where Adames ends up, and his decision will likely be one of the larger storylines of Major League Baseball's offseason.

More MLB: Mets Claim Brewers Hurler After Encouraging Stint In Milwaukee

Published
Stephen Mottram
STEPHEN MOTTRAM

Stephen Mottram joined "Milwaukee Brewers On SI" to bring some fun and thoughtful coverage to the site. The young writer graduated from Merrimack College with a degree in Communication and Media and has been a rising writer in the program. Follow him on Twitter: @smottram24

Home/News Feed