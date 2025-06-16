Brewers-Yankees Blockbuster Looks Better Now Thanks To Red Sox
The Milwaukee Brewers pulled off one of the biggest trades of the offseason.
Milwaukee decided to move on from closer Devin Williams in a blockbuster swap with the New York Yankees that brought Caleb Durbin and Nestor Cortes to town. At the time, there surely were some question marks, Williams is one of the best closers in recent memory. He had a 1.83 ERA across his first six big league seasons with Milwaukee.
Williams struggled out of the gate with New York but has turned things around of late.
At the time, the Brewers were roasted a tad. Why trade a superstar away who was making just over $8 million? Even though he is heading to free agency after the season, why not make one last run?
Williams' struggles actually made the Brewers look smart for making the move but now they look even better thanks to the Boston Red Sox. Boston made one of the most head-scratching trades you will see trading star slugger Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. He was a homegrown star, World Series champion, and the highest-paid player in team history. And yet, they decided to just move him out of nowhere in the middle of June.
There were arguments that the Brewers should've kept Williams during the offseason, but the move was made months ago and both sides were able to move on. Williams got a chance to build up with the Yankees in Spring Training and Milwaukee's new pieces had plenty of time with the team before the season.
A blockbuster trade involving a homegrown star is never easy, but Milwaukee did it better than Boston.
