Red Sox-Giants Blockbuster Explained: Why Boston Traded Rafael Devers
What are the Boston Red Sox doing?
Boston took down the New York Yankees to go above .500 on Sunday afternoon. Vibes were high and Rafael Devers smashed a home run. Surprisingly, this was his final home run with Boston. The Red Sox reportedly are trading him to the San Francisco Giants, as initially shared by FanSided's Robert Murray.
"The San Francisco Giants are acquiring Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox for Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison and more, according to sources familiar with the deal," Murray said.
ESPN's Jeff Passan confirmed the news.
"The San Francisco Giants are acquiring All-Star slugger Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox, sources confirm to ESPN. An out-of-nowhere blockbuster deal. Boston is getting RHP Jordan Hicks and more. First on the news was Robert Murray," Passan said.
"Boston’s return for Rafael Devers includes left-handed starter Kyle Harrison, right-hander Jordan Hicks, outfield prospect James Tibbs and another prospect, sources tell ESPN. The Red Sox will not send any money to cover the remaining $250 million-plus on Devers’ contract."
So, why is this the case? What happened? There has obviously been drama regarding third base and first base. It started in Spring Training when Alex Bregman signed with Boston and the Red Sox moved Devers to designated hitter. More drama picked up when Boston attempted to move Devers to first base. He refused the move initially sparking a powder keg of noise.
The Boston's Globe's Pete Abraham revealed the team's reasoning for it.
"PerRed Sox sources: the team's feeling was that a $313.5M contract comes with responsibilities to do what is right for the team and that Devers did not live up to those responsibilities," Abraham said. "They had enough and they traded him."
This is one of the most shocking trades in Boston history. This just the beginning. What is next?
