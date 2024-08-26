Could Brewers Trade For ROY Candidate To Replace Star Shortstop This Winter?
The Milwaukee Brewers front office is facing a difficult decision this offseason with shortstop Willy Adames' looming free agency, but they may have a replacement on the East Coast if he decides to leave.
Although the Brew Crew still has a lot on their plate with the remainder of the 2024 campaign and postseason ahead, the club may also want to start thinking about the upcoming off-season. Adames' time in Milwaukee could be coming to a close and a Boston Red Sox rookie might be a great replacement.
"(Cedanne) Rafaela may not be Mookie Betts, but he has the same ability level, and it is just about baseball maturity." FanSided's Rick McNair wrote Monday morning. "As a trade, he would be my prime target if I sat in a general manager chair elsewhere, but that price would be staggering."
Entering Monday Rafaela is hitting .260 with 36 extra-base hits including 13 home runs, 61 RBIs and a .694 OPS (90 OPS+) in 127 games this season.
His greatest strength is his ability to make electric plays both in center field and shortstop. While his outs above average are subpar, his playmaking ability is undeniable and his consistency is bound to come.
Boston would be looking to acquire pitching in return for the 23-year-old and Milwaukee has an abundance of talent in the bullpen, but the Red Sox would likely ask for a frontline starter -- which the Brewers won't be able to provide.
At the end of the day, neither Boston nor the Brewers are likely to make this trade. Rafaela recently signed a contract that keeps him under team control through 2031 and Milwaukee has shortstop Cooper Pratt making a name for himself in the farm system -- en route to be a big part of the Brew Crew's future.
The Betts comparisons -- while rather ludicrous -- are enticing but Boston has not shown any willingness to deal the potential core player. He'd be a high-ceiling addition but is not a realistic target.
