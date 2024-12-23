Dodgers Surprisingly Linked To Ex-Brewers 4-Time All-Star
The Los Angeles Dodgers already have more star power than any other team but could another be on the way?
Los Angeles is coming off a World Series win and already added another superstar this offseason in the form of two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. While this is the case, his signing hasn't stopped the Dodgers from being linked to other stars.
The Dodgers were in the Juan Soto sweepstakes and still reportedly are interested in bringing Teoscar Hernández back to town. Could they look to add another star pitcher, though?
Former Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes is the top remaining pitcher on the open market. He likely will land a deal even bigger than Snell's but hasn't found a new home yet. Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly made a list of the top five landing spots for the former Brewers star and surprisingly had Los Angeles at No. 4.
"The Dodgers have already signed Blake Snell this offseason, have Yoshinobu Yamamoto entering his second season and will get the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and Tony Gonsolin back from injury. They are an unlikely landing spot for Burnes right now," Kelly said. "But if Burnes lingers on the market to the point where he considers signing a short-term deal with an early opt-out like Snell did last offseason, can you really rule out the Dodgers jumping in?
"For as loaded as the rotation already looks on paper, it's hardly a durable group, as Los Angeles found out in 2024. Maybe that isn't a huge concern for the Dodgers, who seem to believe you need 10-plus starters to get through a season in today's game. But it sure would feel great to have a workhorse you feel comfortable about giving you 200-ish innings atop said rotation."
The Dodgers already are the favorites to win the World Series in 2025 but Burnes would take them even more over the top.
