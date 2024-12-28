Ex-Brewers Ace Corbin Burnes Rejected $250M Deal With AL East Club To Join D-Backs
Former Milwaukee Brewers right-handed pitcher Corbin Burnes is on the move again after signing a six-year, $210 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
In the wee hours Saturday morning, news broke that the 2021 National League Cy Young winner had surprisingly signed with the National League West Diamondbacks, who weren't seen as a top landing spot for Burnes.
Burnes' desire to remain close to his home in Arizona with his family outweighed a potential mega-deal he could've signed with an American League East club.
"Corbin Burnes could have signed a 7-year, $250 million deal with an AL East team with no opt-out; but decided to stay home in Arizona for the 6-year, $210 million deal with an opt-out after 2026," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Saturday.
Although it might seem as if Burnes lost out by rejecting a $250 million deal to remain in the AL East, -- he spent 2024 with the Baltimore Orioles -- the former Milwaukee homegrown star's annual average value on his deal with the Diamondbacks is nearly identical to what it would've been if he had chosen a different route.
By signing with the Diamondbacks, Burnes will remain close to home, have a full no-trade clause and be paid $35 million annually for all six years of his contract.
Several AL East teams were interested in Burnes, including the Toronto Blue Jays, who were considered favorites to land the four-time All-Star. It'll be interesting to see which team's $250 million offer was rejected by the new Diamondbacks ace once it's revealed.
