MLB Insider Outlines Why Brewers Can Win Franchises First World Series This Year
The Milwaukee Brewers haven't been able to bring home a World Series title yet, but one insider thinks the club may have a winning recipe this season.
Though most would agree that the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Yankees are favorites to prevail as champions this season, one insider thinks it's more of an even playing field -- and the Brewers should be included in the conversation.
"This team might not enter the postseason with as much hype as the other NL division leaders, but here's the thing: Milwaukee is really good," ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Sunday morning. "William Contreras is the best-hitting catcher in baseball. Willy Adames is the 12th shortstop ever to hit 30 home runs and drive in 100 runs in a season. And Jackson Chourio -- all of 20, signed for the next decade, a franchise-player-in-the-making -- is ready to take his second-half slash line of .309/.354/.556 into the postseason. "
"They catch the ball very well. Their 217 stolen bases is the most of all playoff teams. The Brewers' starting pitching, for so long a defining element of their success, is not loaded with names but is quietly effective. Freddy Peralta still punches out batters galore, and Tobias Myers is one of the great stories of the 2024 season -- and that could be enough to sustain a real run."
When star outfielder Christian Yelich announced his 2024 campaign was over in August, the Brewers' hopes of winning a World Series title appeared to be over. Despite losing the former MVP, the Brew Crew didn't give up on the season and became the first team to clinch a division title -- now looking to find success in the postseason.
Although Milwaukee's Wild Card Series opponent is yet to be determined, the club will have home-field advantage against either the New York Mets or Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game series beginning Tuesday.
