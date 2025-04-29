New Details Emerge About Former Brewers Star's Struggles With Yankees
New intel has surfaced about the current struggles of a former Milwaukee Brewers star.
One of the biggest surprises of the 2025 Major League Baseball season so far has been the awful play of New York Yankees closer Devin Williams.
The Yankees acquired Williams from the Brewers via trade in December and expected to have their new closer in the two-time All-Star.
But Williams has had a horrid month for New York and was recently relieved of his closer duties, a move that became too obvious for the Yankees not to make.
What’s going on in New York’s clubhouse surrounding Williams? ESPN’s Buster Olney provided some insight into that on Tuesday while appearing as a guest on the DiPietro & Rothenberg radio show.
Olney noted that the Yankees weren’t facing a difficult choice on Williams, who was accepting of the club’s decision to take him out of the closer role for now.
“I mean look, you just don't lose your stuff completely overnight,” Olney said about Williams.
“I’m sure he's working on adjustments on that changeup, which has been his problem pitch early. But he just made it so easy for them … in some respects, this is the best-case scenario for the Yankees if he was going to lose his job, where he pitches so poorly that there was no question that they had to make a change.”
“And now, he's going to work his way back … When you have a star player come in from another team and you make a significant change like that so early in the season, you kind of wonder (if they are) going to go along with it.”
“And from what I understand, the conversation (with Williams) was like, ‘Yup, okay, I get it.’”
“(Then) he comes out last night, pitches the scoreless thinning, and then as we go forward, we'll see if he builds on that.”
Williams entered Tuesday with an 0-2 record to go along with a 10.00 ERA in 11 appearances this season.
There’s nowhere to go but up for the 30-year-old right-hander.
More MLB: Brewers Manager Gives Interesting Insight On Rising Star: 'Wants To Be Great'