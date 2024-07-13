All Brewers Headed To Arlington For All-Star Weekend, When To Watch
Major League Baseball is gearing up for the annual All-Star Weekend and the Milwaukee Brewers have a few faces traveling to Arlington, Texas for the star-studded event.
Milwaukee is sending three players to Texas to participate in either the MLB Future's Game or All-Star Game.
MLB Futures Game
Kicking off the festivities at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 12 is the MLB Futures Game which will be televised on MLB Network and features Milwaukee's sole representative, shortstop Cooper Pratt.
The 19-year-old is hitting .291 with 14 extra-base hits including two home runs, 31 RBIs and a .766 OPS in 64 games for the Single-A Carolina Mudcats.
Pratt recently made headlines for entering the MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospect list at No. 96. and is the fourth-ranked prospect within the organization.
MLB All-Star Game
The 94th MLB All-Star Game is slated to start at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday, July 16 and will be televised on FOX, where Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich and catcher William Contreras will be starting for the National League.
Entering Friday, Yelich is hitting .329 with 25 extra-base hits including 11 home runs, 41 RBIs and a .936 OPS (162 OPS+) in 68 games this season.
Yelich has the highest qualified batting average in the NL and leads in on-base percentage as well. This will be his third All-Star appearance.
Contreras is hitting .292 with 34 extra-base hits including 10 home runs, 54 RBIs and a .794 OPS (123 OPS+) in 90 games entering Friday.
The 26-year-old will be playing in his second All-Star game and currently leads NL catchers in games played with 74 and putouts (fielder who physically records the act of competing an out) with 614.
Before the summer classic begins, the Brewers are hosting the Washington Nationals for a three-game series, with Friday's first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT.
More MLB: MLB Insider Believes Brewers Will Make Notable Additions At Trade Deadline