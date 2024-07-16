Brewers Could Acquire Rising Superstar To Fill Biggest Need At Deadline
The Milwaukee Brewers certainly have surprised some people this season.
Milwaukee entered the season without high expectations despite winning 92 games last season. The Brewers lost manager Craig Counsell and traded superstar ace Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles.
Despite all of that, the Brewers have continued to find ways to stack up wins and sits atop the National League Central standings with an impressive 55-42 record at the All-Star break.
Milwaukee is in a great spot and could get even better soon with the trade deadline just two weeks away at this point. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter put together a list of each team's biggest need at the deadline and mentioned starting pitching as an option for Milwaukee.
"Milwaukee Brewers: Add a controllable, playoff-caliber starter," Reuter said. "Quick, name a starting pitcher other than Freddy Peralta for the first-place Brewers. Colin Rea, Tobias Myers and the recently acquired Aaron Civale will line up behind him in the starting rotation to begin the second half, and while their mix-and-match approach has worked well enough so far, the postseason is a different animal. The Brewers generally don't swing for the fences at the deadline, but a controllable starter who fits into the No. 2 slot would go a long way."
If the Brewers want a pitcher under team control who could transform the rotation, the top option may be Chicago White Sox phenom Garret Crochet. He may end up being the top starter on the market and is under team control until 2027.
Crochet is just 25 years old and earned his first All-Star nod this year. He has a 3.02 ERA and is leading the league with 150 strikeouts and 2.36 FIP.
Milwaukee could use another young ace and Crochet has been in trade rumors all season to this point. Chicago is nearing a firesale and the Brewers should get them on the phone as fast as possible.
