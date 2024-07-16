Ex-Yankees Slugger Could Be Low-Risk, High-Reward Trade Option For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox haven't just been one of the best teams in the American League over the last six weeks.
Boston has been one of the best teams in baseball overall and currently boasts a 53-43 record and holds the third American League Wild Card spot. The Red Sox are just a 1/2 game behind the Minnesota Twins for the second spot and 3 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees for the top Wild Card spot.
At one point, the Red Sox were over 10 games behind the Yankees but now Boston has significantly closed the gap.
A strong trade deadline could help put Boston over the top down the stretch as it looks to make its way back to the postseason. The Red Sox certainly are going to add and the best option would be a starting pitcher and right-handed bat.
One player who could help with the former without too much risk is current Oakland Athletics utility man Miguel Andújar. He has shined so far this season with Oakland while seeing time in both left field and first base defensively in 44 games. Andújar has been great at the plate and is slashing .281/.306/.382 with three home runs and 21 RBIs.
He has familiarity with the American League as he spent the first five-plus seasons of his big league career with the Yankees. He had his best season as a big leaguer in 2018 when he clubbed 27 home runs, tallied 47 doubles, drove in 92 runs, and slashed .297/.328/.537 with New York.
Andújar would be a great option for the Red Sox because he likely wouldn't cost much to acquire and has a high upside. Boston wouldn't need him to be an everyday player -- especially when Triston Casas returns -- but if he continues to hit like he has this year, he could bolster the lineup.
The Red Sox need another right-handed bat and Andújar could be a great option.
More MLB: White Sox 'Open' To Moving Hurler Who Would Be Perfect Option For Red Sox