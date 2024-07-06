Brewers Linked To Impact Starting Pitcher To Bolster Rotation For Postseason Push
The Milwaukee Brewers are in the driver's seat of the National League Central and are expected to buy at the July 30 trade deadline.
Between the blockbuster offseason trade of Corbin Burnes and a myriad of injuries to the starting staff, it's clear that Brewers general manager Matt Arnold should be targeting rotation upgrades in the coming weeks.
There are some concerns about exactly how aggressive Milwaukee will be at the deadline given their history of conservative summer moves but it's abundantly clear that a frontline starter could take them over the top. A certain Detroit Tigers hurler would be a perfect fit.
"Flaherty figures to be one of the better starting pitchers on the trade market this month, and his June performance did nothing but raise the Tigers’ price tag," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote Friday. "The 28-year-old went 3-1 with a 2.53 ERA in four starts, striking out 25 batters while walking only four in 21 1/3 innings. A back issue prompted Detroit to skip his latest turn in the rotation, but as long as the injury doesn’t linger, Flaherty -- who is earning $14 million this season before becoming a free agent in the offseason -- should have a number of suitors in the coming weeks."
Feinsand linked the Brewers and Houston Astros as the best fits for Flaherty, who is largely expected to be on the move this month.
Flaherty has a 3.24 ERA with an incredible 115-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .226 batting average against and a 1.00 WHIP in 89 innings across 15 starts this season.
The longtime St. Louis Cardinals hurler is having one of the best seasons of his career after struggling mightily in 2023. If the Brewers can snag the right-hander without derailing their farm system, it could be one of the more meaningful moves made the deadline.
