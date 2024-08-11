Brewers Rookie Could Surprisingly Be Offered Extension: 'Not Who Anyone Expected'
The Milwaukee Brewers have received quality outings from their rookie starting pitcher, and he may have already earned himself a contract extension.
Milwaukee’s front office is not opposed to offering extensions to its young talents, as evidenced by their locking up of 20-year-old Jackson Chourio.
Now, another of the Brewers’ young stars, rookie starter Tobias Myers, has pitched his way into contract extension conversations, according to David Gasper of Reviewing The Brew.
“There's one Brewers rookie this year that's been showing himself deserving of a contract extension and it's not who anyone expected,” Gasper said.
“The Brewers should look to sign Tobias Myers to a contract extension. On Saturday night, Tobias Myers made his third start of the season in which he pitched into the 8th inning with a shutout. He set a career-high in strikeouts with nine and carved up the (Cincinnati) Reds lineup. That performance lowered his season ERA to a minuscule 2.79. That's the best ERA among the Brewers starting rotation.”
“It's been no small sample size anymore for the 26-year-old Myers. He's legitimately proven himself to be a quality big league starting pitcher.”
Myers has bounced around the Minors in different organizations since being drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the sixth round of the 2016 draft. He’s come into his own this season with Milwaukee and taken full advantage of his Major League opportunity.
Is an extension on the way for Myers? Gasper pointed out that Milwaukee has a recent history of giving young starters extensions, citing Freddy Peralta and Aaron Ashby.
“The Brewers have signed young starting pitchers to contract extensions before,” Gasper said. “The two examples to look at here are Freddy Peralta and Aaron Ashby. The Brewers signed Peralta to a five-year, $15.5MM deal in the spring of 2020 with a pair of club options. Aaron Ashby signed a five-year, $20.5MM contract with a pair of club options. The Brewers could very easily work off those contract frameworks for a similar extension with Tobias Myers.”
Extension or not, Myers has been a significant part of an exciting and successful season for the Brewers, who entered Sunday with an eight-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central.
More MLB: Brewers Own MLB’s Best Batting Average In August By A Country Mile