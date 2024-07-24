Brewers Superstar Reportedly Facing Season-Ending Surgery In Possible Massive Blow
The Milwaukee Brewers have overcome adversity all season long -- first by trading ace Corbin Burnes ahead of the season and then by sustaining a slew of impactful injuries along the way.
Unfortunately, the latest blow might not be something the organization can overcome. Outfielder Christian Yelich started in the MLB All-Star Game a week ago coming off a dominant first half. Now he appears to be staring possible season-ending surgery in the face.
"The outcome of the Brewers’ 2024 season might hinge on an examination Christian Yelich will undergo in Milwaukee on Thursday," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote Wednesday.
"Yelich, 32, is facing the prospect of season-ending surgery to correct a lower back condition that has plagued him for years, according to two sources briefed on his situation."
The news comes rather shockingly, as his initial stint on the injured list did not appear to come with such a severely negative outcome.
Yelich's back issues have occurred since 2014, though most of those flare-ups only lasted a couple of weeks -- outside of his month-plus absence in 2021. The season-ending injury would presumably be to solve what has been an ongoing ailment that continues to plague the former MVP.
However, you'd imagine that Yelich would aim for a quicker return amid the stretch run for a National League Central title, followed by what he would hope would be a deep playoff run.
It would be more logical to rehab the current flare-up and aim for a longer-term solution in the offseason. With that said, if Yelich is completely fed up, he could address the issue now.
It's not unreasonable to think that a season-ending surgery to Yelich would cause Milwaukee to alter their approach at the July 30 trade deadline, likely for the worse.
