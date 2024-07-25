While Unlikely, Brewers Could Look To Acquire Young Phenom In Blockbuster Trade
With the July 30 trade deadline under a week away, the Milwaukee Brewers are expected to target rotation-stabilizing pitchers, and now they may have one more position to search for.
Former league MVP Christian Yelich was placed on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain and there is fear that he may undergo season-ending surgery as a result. If that's the case, the Brewers will have to add an outfielder to their trade conversations and the Chicago White Sox could have the perfect fit in Luis Robert Jr.
Robert is hitting .227 with 22 extra-base hits including 12 home runs, 24 RBIs and a .775 OPS (116 OPS+) in 49 games this season. His average is down but he's a career .273 hitter with a .821 OPS across parts of five seasons.
The 26-year-old is under team control through 2027 -- the last two seasons are $20 million club options -- so he could be a long-term addition and a cornerstone of the Brewers' roster for the long haul.
The one-time All-Star likely would come with a hefty price tag due to his superstar ceiling and numerous years of team control so Milwaukee would have to offer a high-level prospect or two paired with some combination of their current expendable outfielders: Sal Frelick, Garrett Mitchell, Blake Perkins or Joey Wiemer.
Presuming Yelich does decide to end his season and makes a full recovery for the 2025 campaign, acquiring Robert would set up Milwaukee's lineup and outfield to be one of the league's best for the foreseeable future.
If Milwaukee wants to get truly wild and make a significant blockbuster move, they could add Erick Fedde to the deal as well to bolster both roster holes -- Garret Crochet would be fantastic as well but that does not appear to be as strong of a fit given the southpaw's recent demands.
A move of this caliber is unlikely for the Brew Crew given their history but it would be a National League-altering move that would put Milwaukee in immediate World Series contention.
More MLB: Brewers Could Target Rays Slugger As Intriguing Christian Yelich Replacement