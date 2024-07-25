Brewers Could Target Rays Slugger As Intriguing Christian Yelich Replacement
The Milwaukee Brewers have beaten the odds so far this season and exceeded expectations by nabbing the top spot in the National League Central.
As the club prepares for the July 30 trade deadline, news broke that former MVP Christian Yelich would be placed on the 10-day injured list and could be facing a season-ending surgery.
Losing Yelich for the remainder of the 2024 campaign is a nightmare scenario for the Brew Crew, but the silver lining is the upcoming trade deadline. Thursday we're expected to find out if the three-time All-Star will require surgery on his nagging lower back injury. If his season is over, the front office has under a week to acquire a temporary replacement for the Brewers' postseason run.
The Tampa Bay Rays are reportedly shopping their star outfielder Randy Arozarena and Milwaukee should jump on that opportunity if Yelich is done for the year.
Arozarena is hitting .213 with 34 extra-base hits including 15 home runs, 36 RBIs and a .717 OPS (103 OPS+) in 99 games this season.
The 29-year-old may be one of the best outfielders in trade conversations this summer in a weak group. He may be the temporary replacement Milwaukee would need if Yelich decides to go under the knife -- but there is hope he holds off until after the season to get his lower back injury taken care of.
Arozarena has two more seasons of team control after 2024 so his fit would not just be to fill-in for the remainder of the season.
A move of this caliber would be to buy low on a former All-Star and shore up the outfield moving forward. The Brewers have a slew of former high-end prospects that carry value but have not produced much at the big-league level.
Milwaukee could package a couple players from that group, which includes Sal Frelick, Garrett Mitchell, Blake Perkins and Joey Wiemer, to bolster the outfield in the present and have a more proven player in the mix.
