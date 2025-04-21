Rockies 'Intriguing' All-Star Might Enter Brewers' Trade Orbit This Summer
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a solid start to 2025, but adding another starting pitcher might be an important move before July’s trade deadline.
The 12-10 Brewers are playing good baseball despite still missing most of their expected pitching rotation due to injury. Tobias Myers could return to the diamond as early as this week, but Brandon Woodruff and Aaron Civale are still rehabbing.
Milwaukee would be wise to monitor the trade market for proven starters to guard against further injuries to their staff or less-than-productive returns from Myers, Woodruff, and Civale.
As such, the Brewers and guys like Pittsburgh Pirates’ Andrew Heaney or Chicago White Sox’s Martín Pérez make sense together.
Another guy to watch for the Brewers is Colorado Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez, who was recently listed by Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly as one of the 10 players in Major League Baseball most likely to be traded this summer.
“Though they are rarely in contention, the Rockies don't typically tear down their roster,” Kelly wrote on Friday.
“So while teams will likely check in on Ryan McMahon, among others, there's no reason to believe that this will be the year the Rockies blow things up.”
“With that said, Germán Márquez is in a contract year, and in a market that projects to be relatively thin, could be an intriguing roll of the dice for a contender. The 30-year-old is in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery, but he's logged 170 or more innings on four prior occasions. It also stands to reason that he could benefit from not making his home starts at Coors Field.”
“Márquez's contract does contain a $1 million trade assignment bonus, but his $10 million salary this season is pretty modest if he proves to be even an effective middle-of-the-rotation arm. After a decade in Colorado, Márquez could finally get a chance to pitch elsewhere.”
Marquez’s 0-3 start to 2025 with an 8.27 ERA won’t have the Brewers reaching for the phone soon, but if the All-Star from 2021 returns to form over the next couple of months, the Brewers (and others) might inquire.
More MLB: Former Brewers Ace With 'Control Issues' Given Poor Grade: 'Fading Dominance'