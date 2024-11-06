Mets Reportedly Targeting Brewers' Willy Adames For Surprising New Role
The Milwaukee Brewers' everyday shortstop for the past several years could be on the move this winter and might be eyeing a new spot around the diamond.
The Brewers recently lost Kevin Herget to the New York Mets to begin the offseason, and New York could be looking to get another member of Milwaukee's organization.
"(New York) Mets baseball president David Stearns acquired star free agent shortstop Willy Adames for the Brewers," the New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote Wednesday morning. "Adames is thought willing to consider third base, and Stearns has said Mark Vientos could play first base if the need arises."
Adames hit .251 with 55 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS (118 OPS+) in 161 games this season.
The 29-year-old has only played at shortstop and second base in his seven-year career, so being open to taking on the hot corner may be a surprise.
Unfortunately for Milwaukee, if the Mets have a legitimate interest in Adames they'll likely be able to write a larger check, which could sway him into leaving Wisconsin.
However, the shortstop recently talked about his willingness to stay with the Brewers with the understanding that the club doesn't have as deep pockets as some organizations around the league, which should excite fans.
