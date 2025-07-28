White Sox-Brewers Trade Has Matt Arnold Looking Smart
The Milwaukee Brewers front office appears to have hit a home run.
Entering Monday, the 62-43 Brewers were tied with the Chicago Cubs atop the National League Central. Milwaukee has been arguably baseball’s hottest team over the past couple of months. A surprising aspect of the team’s summer excellence has been first baseman Andrew Vaughn, who arrived on June 13 via trade from the Chicago White Sox for Aaron Civale.
Civale requested out once he was moved to the bullpen, and Milwaukee didn’t hesitate, rapidly sending Civale and $807,000 to Chicago for Vaughn.
Vaughn has performed splendidly since donning a Brewers uniform. Mike Vassallo, Milwaukee’s senior director of media relations, posted Vaughn’s Brewers stats to X on Monday, reminding fans of Vaughn’s torrid stretch.
“Andrew Vaughn with the (Brewers),” Vassallo wrote. 13 games … .341 AVG (14-for-41) … 3 HR … 14 RBI … .417 OBP … .659 SLG … 1.076 OPS.”
Vaughn’s performance in Milwaukee has been nothing short of inspiring. Notable Brewers fan Sam Dekker, a former NBA player and Wisconsin native, even jokingly referred to the Vaughn trade as having “changed the course of history.”
Vaughn’s presence has been even more pivotal with Rhys Hoskins recovering from injury over the past few weeks.
Meanwhile, Civale has been mediocre at best for the White Sox. He has a record of 1-4 with an ERA of 4.10 and 29 strikeouts in 8 appearances for Chicago since the trade.
It looks like Brewers general manager Matt Arnold cooked.
