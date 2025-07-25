Why Yankees-Ryan McMahon Blockbuster Trade Helps Brewers
The New York Yankees have traded for All-Star third baseman Ryan McMahon, which might be good news for the Milwaukee Brewers.
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand was the first to report the Colorado Rockies-Yankees trade involving McMahon on Friday.
“Breaking: The Yankees are acquiring 3B Ryan McMahon from the Rockies, per source,” Feinsand posted. “Colorado will receive two prospects in return.”
One of the two Yankees prospects headed to Colorado was soon revealed by ESPN’s Jorge Castillo to be Griffin Herring, New York’s No. 8 overall prospect.
“The Yankees have acquired third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Rockies in exchange for two minor league pitchers, including left-hander Griffin Herring, a source confirms to ESPN,” Castillo wrote. “@Feinsand was on it first.”
So, how does this impact the Brewers? New York acquiring McMahon means that the Yankees can be considered out of the race for Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez, who has been incessantly linked to Milwaukee recently.
If the Brewers are indeed still in pursuit of Suárez, a huge competitor — the Yankees — has just been taken out of the sweepstakes. On the other hand, New York’s trade for McMahon could also mean that a Suárez deal with another club is already happening.
Suárez has other powerful suitors beyond the Yankees who can still stand in the way of a Brewers deal, but it’s tough for fans in Milwaukee not to feel excited at the moment.
